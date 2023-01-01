500 Serbian dinars to Thai bahts

Convert RSD to THB at the real exchange rate

500 rsd
160.96 thb

1.00000 RSD = 0.32192 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 RSD0.32192 THB
5 RSD1.60962 THB
10 RSD3.21924 THB
20 RSD6.43848 THB
50 RSD16.09620 THB
100 RSD32.19240 THB
250 RSD80.48100 THB
500 RSD160.96200 THB
1000 RSD321.92400 THB
2000 RSD643.84800 THB
5000 RSD1609.62000 THB
10000 RSD3219.24000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Serbian Dinar
1 THB3.10633 RSD
5 THB15.53165 RSD
10 THB31.06330 RSD
20 THB62.12660 RSD
50 THB155.31650 RSD
100 THB310.63300 RSD
250 THB776.58250 RSD
500 THB1553.16500 RSD
1000 THB3106.33000 RSD
2000 THB6212.66000 RSD
5000 THB15531.65000 RSD
10000 THB31063.30000 RSD