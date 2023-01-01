50 Serbian dinars to Lebanese pounds

Convert RSD to LBP at the real exchange rate

50 rsd
7,085.55 lbp

1.00000 RSD = 141.71100 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 RSD141.71100 LBP
5 RSD708.55500 LBP
10 RSD1417.11000 LBP
20 RSD2834.22000 LBP
50 RSD7085.55000 LBP
100 RSD14171.10000 LBP
250 RSD35427.75000 LBP
500 RSD70855.50000 LBP
1000 RSD141711.00000 LBP
2000 RSD283422.00000 LBP
5000 RSD708555.00000 LBP
10000 RSD1417110.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Serbian Dinar
1 LBP0.00706 RSD
5 LBP0.03528 RSD
10 LBP0.07057 RSD
20 LBP0.14113 RSD
50 LBP0.35283 RSD
100 LBP0.70566 RSD
250 LBP1.76416 RSD
500 LBP3.52832 RSD
1000 LBP7.05664 RSD
2000 LBP14.11328 RSD
5000 LBP35.28320 RSD
10000 LBP70.56640 RSD