Serbian dinar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Lebanese pounds is currently 817.381 today, reflecting a -0.391% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.453% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 822.157 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 816.915 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.297% decrease in value.