Convert RSD to KRW at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to South Korean wons today

1,000 rsd
12,701 krw

РСД1.000 RSD = ₩12.70 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.1160.78918.2761.3671.35683.586
1 EUR1.069119.3630.84419.5341.4611.44989.341
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0090.0750.0754.614
1 GBP1.2671.18522.952123.1541.7311.718105.899

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / South Korean Won
1 RSD12.70070 KRW
5 RSD63.50350 KRW
10 RSD127.00700 KRW
20 RSD254.01400 KRW
50 RSD635.03500 KRW
100 RSD1,270.07000 KRW
250 RSD3,175.17500 KRW
500 RSD6,350.35000 KRW
1000 RSD12,700.70000 KRW
2000 RSD25,401.40000 KRW
5000 RSD63,503.50000 KRW
10000 RSD127,007.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Serbian Dinar
1 KRW0.07874 RSD
5 KRW0.39368 RSD
10 KRW0.78736 RSD
20 KRW1.57472 RSD
50 KRW3.93680 RSD
100 KRW7.87359 RSD
250 KRW19.68398 RSD
500 KRW39.36795 RSD
1000 KRW78.73590 RSD
2000 KRW157.47180 RSD
5000 KRW393.67950 RSD
10000 KRW787.35900 RSD
20000 KRW1,574.71800 RSD
30000 KRW2,362.07700 RSD
40000 KRW3,149.43600 RSD
50000 KRW3,936.79500 RSD