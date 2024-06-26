Serbian dinar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to South Korean wons is currently 12.699 today, reflecting a -0.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.259% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 12.742 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 12.659 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.245% decrease in value.