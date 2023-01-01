100 Serbian dinars to Japanese yen

Convert RSD to JPY at the real exchange rate

100 rsd
133 jpy

1.00000 RSD = 1.32984 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 RSD1.32984 JPY
5 RSD6.64920 JPY
10 RSD13.29840 JPY
20 RSD26.59680 JPY
50 RSD66.49200 JPY
100 RSD132.98400 JPY
250 RSD332.46000 JPY
500 RSD664.92000 JPY
1000 RSD1329.84000 JPY
2000 RSD2659.68000 JPY
5000 RSD6649.20000 JPY
10000 RSD13298.40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Serbian Dinar
100 JPY75.19680 RSD
1000 JPY751.96800 RSD
1500 JPY1127.95200 RSD
2000 JPY1503.93600 RSD
3000 JPY2255.90400 RSD
5000 JPY3759.84000 RSD
5400 JPY4060.62720 RSD
10000 JPY7519.68000 RSD
15000 JPY11279.52000 RSD
20000 JPY15039.36000 RSD
25000 JPY18799.20000 RSD
30000 JPY22559.04000 RSD