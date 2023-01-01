10 Romanian leus to Gambian dalasis

Convert RON to GMD at the real exchange rate

10 ron
147.63 gmd

1.00000 RON = 14.76280 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Romanian leus to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Gambian Dalasi
1 RON14.76280 GMD
5 RON73.81400 GMD
10 RON147.62800 GMD
20 RON295.25600 GMD
50 RON738.14000 GMD
100 RON1476.28000 GMD
250 RON3690.70000 GMD
500 RON7381.40000 GMD
1000 RON14762.80000 GMD
2000 RON29525.60000 GMD
5000 RON73814.00000 GMD
10000 RON147628.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Romanian Leu
1 GMD0.06774 RON
5 GMD0.33869 RON
10 GMD0.67738 RON
20 GMD1.35475 RON
50 GMD3.38688 RON
100 GMD6.77377 RON
250 GMD16.93443 RON
500 GMD33.86885 RON
1000 GMD67.73770 RON
2000 GMD135.47540 RON
5000 GMD338.68850 RON
10000 GMD677.37700 RON