Romanian leu to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Gambian dalasis is currently 14.590 today, reflecting a -0.632% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.617% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 14.737 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 14.424 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.920% decrease in value.