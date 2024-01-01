Convert GMD to RON at the real exchange rate

10 Gambian dalasis to Romanian leus

10 gmd
0.68 ron

D1.000 GMD = L0.06808 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5991.4661.6110.95819.239
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9071.7331.9041.13322.741
1 USD0.9320.788183.461.3651.5010.89317.921
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Romanian Leu
1 GMD0.06808 RON
5 GMD0.34042 RON
10 GMD0.68083 RON
20 GMD1.36166 RON
50 GMD3.40415 RON
100 GMD6.80830 RON
250 GMD17.02075 RON
500 GMD34.04150 RON
1000 GMD68.08300 RON
2000 GMD136.16600 RON
5000 GMD340.41500 RON
10000 GMD680.83000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Gambian Dalasi
1 RON14.68800 GMD
5 RON73.44000 GMD
10 RON146.88000 GMD
20 RON293.76000 GMD
50 RON734.40000 GMD
100 RON1,468.80000 GMD
250 RON3,672.00000 GMD
500 RON7,344.00000 GMD
1000 RON14,688.00000 GMD
2000 RON29,376.00000 GMD
5000 RON73,440.00000 GMD
10000 RON146,880.00000 GMD