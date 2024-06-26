Qatari rial to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to Uzbekistan soms is currently 3,457.190 today, reflecting a -0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.230% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 3,470.870 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3,457.190 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.