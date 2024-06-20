카타르 리얄 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 3,468.370 today, reflecting a 0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 3,470.870 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3,462.280 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.