Qatari rial to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to Ugandan shillings is currently 1,013.920 today, reflecting a -1.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.647% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,031.120 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,013.920 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.670% decrease in value.