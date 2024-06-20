카타르 리얄 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 우간다 실링 is currently 1,027.790 today, reflecting a 0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.443% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 1,029.230 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,014.790 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.484% increase in value.