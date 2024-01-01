Paraguayan guaranis to New Zealand dollars today

Convert PYG to NZD at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = $0.0002083 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PYG to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 PYG to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change3.01%-7.15%
View full history

1 PYG to NZD stats

The performance of PYG to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for PYG to NZD was 3.01.

The performance of PYG to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for PYG to NZD was -7.15.

Track market ratesView PYG to NZD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50384.0750.92657.8841.321.3820.771
1 AUD0.665155.9220.61638.5010.8780.920.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.6880.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62390.763162.4891.4251.4920.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / New Zealand Dollar
1 PYG0.00021 NZD
5 PYG0.00104 NZD
10 PYG0.00208 NZD
20 PYG0.00417 NZD
50 PYG0.01042 NZD
100 PYG0.02083 NZD
250 PYG0.05208 NZD
500 PYG0.10415 NZD
1000 PYG0.20831 NZD
2000 PYG0.41661 NZD
5000 PYG1.04153 NZD
10000 PYG2.08305 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 NZD4,800.65000 PYG
5 NZD24,003.25000 PYG
10 NZD48,006.50000 PYG
20 NZD96,013.00000 PYG
50 NZD240,032.50000 PYG
100 NZD480,065.00000 PYG
250 NZD1,200,162.50000 PYG
500 NZD2,400,325.00000 PYG
1000 NZD4,800,650.00000 PYG
2000 NZD9,601,300.00000 PYG
5000 NZD24,003,250.00000 PYG
10000 NZD48,006,500.00000 PYG