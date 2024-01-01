Paraguayan guaranis to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert PYG to IDR at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = Rp1.958 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PYG to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 PYG to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.01062.1534
Low1.93501.9350
Average1.96942.0212
Change0.40%-8.99%
View full history

1 PYG to IDR stats

The performance of PYG to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0106 and a 30 day low of 1.9350. This means the 30 day average was 1.9694. The change for PYG to IDR was 0.40.

The performance of PYG to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1534 and a 90 day low of 1.9350. This means the 90 day average was 2.0212. The change for PYG to IDR was -8.99.

Track market ratesView PYG to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50484.0680.92657.8621.321.3820.771
1 AUD0.665155.9050.61638.4780.8780.9190.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.6880.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62390.751162.4621.4251.4920.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PYG1.95813 IDR
5 PYG9.79065 IDR
10 PYG19.58130 IDR
20 PYG39.16260 IDR
50 PYG97.90650 IDR
100 PYG195.81300 IDR
250 PYG489.53250 IDR
500 PYG979.06500 IDR
1000 PYG1,958.13000 IDR
2000 PYG3,916.26000 IDR
5000 PYG9,790.65000 IDR
10000 PYG19,581.30000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Paraguayan Guarani
1 IDR0.51069 PYG
5 IDR2.55345 PYG
10 IDR5.10690 PYG
20 IDR10.21380 PYG
50 IDR25.53450 PYG
100 IDR51.06900 PYG
250 IDR127.67250 PYG
500 IDR255.34500 PYG
1000 IDR510.69000 PYG
2000 IDR1,021.38000 PYG
5000 IDR2,553.45000 PYG
10000 IDR5,106.90000 PYG