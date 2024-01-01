Paraguayan guaranis to Chilean pesos today

Convert PYG to CLP at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = $0.1183 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
PYG to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CLP
1 PYG to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12040.1264
Low0.11520.1152
Average0.11820.1207
Change1.24%-6.03%
1 PYG to CLP stats

The performance of PYG to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1204 and a 30 day low of 0.1152. This means the 30 day average was 0.1182. The change for PYG to CLP was 1.24.

The performance of PYG to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1264 and a 90 day low of 0.1152. This means the 90 day average was 0.1207. The change for PYG to CLP was -6.03.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Chilean Peso
1 PYG0.11833 CLP
5 PYG0.59167 CLP
10 PYG1.18334 CLP
20 PYG2.36668 CLP
50 PYG5.91670 CLP
100 PYG11.83340 CLP
250 PYG29.58350 CLP
500 PYG59.16700 CLP
1000 PYG118.33400 CLP
2000 PYG236.66800 CLP
5000 PYG591.67000 CLP
10000 PYG1183.34000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CLP8.45064 PYG
5 CLP42.25320 PYG
10 CLP84.50640 PYG
20 CLP169.01280 PYG
50 CLP422.53200 PYG
100 CLP845.06400 PYG
250 CLP2112.66000 PYG
500 CLP4225.32000 PYG
1000 CLP8450.64000 PYG
2000 CLP16901.28000 PYG
5000 CLP42253.20000 PYG
10000 CLP84506.40000 PYG