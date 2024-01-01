Paraguayan guaranis to Chilean pesos today

1,000 pyg
122 clp

₲1.000 PYG = $0.1220 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:33
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Chilean Peso
1 PYG0,12200 CLP
5 PYG0,61000 CLP
10 PYG1,21999 CLP
20 PYG2,43998 CLP
50 PYG6,09995 CLP
100 PYG12,19990 CLP
250 PYG30,49975 CLP
500 PYG60,99950 CLP
1000 PYG121,99900 CLP
2000 PYG243,99800 CLP
5000 PYG609,99500 CLP
10000 PYG1.219,99000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CLP8,19679 PYG
5 CLP40,98395 PYG
10 CLP81,96790 PYG
20 CLP163,93580 PYG
50 CLP409,83950 PYG
100 CLP819,67900 PYG
250 CLP2.049,19750 PYG
500 CLP4.098,39500 PYG
1000 CLP8.196,79000 PYG
2000 CLP16.393,58000 PYG
5000 CLP40.983,95000 PYG
10000 CLP81.967,90000 PYG