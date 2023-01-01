10 thousand Chilean pesos to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert CLP to PYG at the real exchange rate

10,000 clp
84,723 pyg

1.00000 CLP = 8.47231 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CLP8.47231 PYG
5 CLP42.36155 PYG
10 CLP84.72310 PYG
20 CLP169.44620 PYG
50 CLP423.61550 PYG
100 CLP847.23100 PYG
250 CLP2118.07750 PYG
500 CLP4236.15500 PYG
1000 CLP8472.31000 PYG
2000 CLP16944.62000 PYG
5000 CLP42361.55000 PYG
10000 CLP84723.10000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Chilean Peso
1 PYG0.11803 CLP
5 PYG0.59016 CLP
10 PYG1.18032 CLP
20 PYG2.36064 CLP
50 PYG5.90160 CLP
100 PYG11.80320 CLP
250 PYG29.50800 CLP
500 PYG59.01600 CLP
1000 PYG118.03200 CLP
2000 PYG236.06400 CLP
5000 PYG590.16000 CLP
10000 PYG1180.32000 CLP