10 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Hungarian forints

Convert PGK to HUF at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = Ft94.62 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 PGK to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High94.624095.1134
Low90.334590.2453
Average92.853692.2899
Change4.75%1.56%
View full history

1 PGK to HUF stats

The performance of PGK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 94.6240 and a 30 day low of 90.3345. This means the 30 day average was 92.8536. The change for PGK to HUF was 4.75.

The performance of PGK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 95.1134 and a 90 day low of 90.2453. This means the 90 day average was 92.2899. The change for PGK to HUF was 1.56.

Track market ratesView PGK to HUF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.81.4921.6220.93521.393
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0421.7921.9481.12325.691
1 USD0.9260.771184.0631.3821.5020.86619.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Hungarian Forint
1 PGK94.62400 HUF
5 PGK473.12000 HUF
10 PGK946.24000 HUF
20 PGK1,892.48000 HUF
50 PGK4,731.20000 HUF
100 PGK9,462.40000 HUF
250 PGK23,656.00000 HUF
500 PGK47,312.00000 HUF
1000 PGK94,624.00000 HUF
2000 PGK189,248.00000 HUF
5000 PGK473,120.00000 HUF
10000 PGK946,240.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Papua New Guinean Kina
2000 HUF21.13620 PGK
5000 HUF52.84050 PGK
10000 HUF105.68100 PGK
15000 HUF158.52150 PGK
20000 HUF211.36200 PGK
30000 HUF317.04300 PGK
40000 HUF422.72400 PGK
50000 HUF528.40500 PGK
60000 HUF634.08600 PGK
100000 HUF1,056.81000 PGK
150000 HUF1,585.21500 PGK
200000 HUF2,113.62000 PGK