1 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Hungarian forints
Convert PGK to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PGK to HUF conversion chart
1 PGK = 94.62400 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PGK to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|94.6240
|95.1134
|Low
|90.3345
|90.2453
|Average
|92.8536
|92.2899
|Change
|4.75%
|1.56%
|View full history
1 PGK to HUF stats
The performance of PGK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 94.6240 and a 30 day low of 90.3345. This means the 30 day average was 92.8536. The change for PGK to HUF was 4.75.
The performance of PGK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 95.1134 and a 90 day low of 90.2453. This means the 90 day average was 92.2899. The change for PGK to HUF was 1.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Hungarian Forint
|1 PGK
|94.62400 HUF
|5 PGK
|473.12000 HUF
|10 PGK
|946.24000 HUF
|20 PGK
|1,892.48000 HUF
|50 PGK
|4,731.20000 HUF
|100 PGK
|9,462.40000 HUF
|250 PGK
|23,656.00000 HUF
|500 PGK
|47,312.00000 HUF
|1000 PGK
|94,624.00000 HUF
|2000 PGK
|189,248.00000 HUF
|5000 PGK
|473,120.00000 HUF
|10000 PGK
|946,240.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Papua New Guinean Kina
|2000 HUF
|21.13620 PGK
|5000 HUF
|52.84050 PGK
|10000 HUF
|105.68100 PGK
|15000 HUF
|158.52150 PGK
|20000 HUF
|211.36200 PGK
|30000 HUF
|317.04300 PGK
|40000 HUF
|422.72400 PGK
|50000 HUF
|528.40500 PGK
|60000 HUF
|634.08600 PGK
|100000 HUF
|1,056.81000 PGK
|150000 HUF
|1,585.21500 PGK
|200000 HUF
|2,113.62000 PGK