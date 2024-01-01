100 Papua New Guinean kinas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert PGK to GHS at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = GH¢4.098 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:29
PGK to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 PGK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.09814.0981
Low4.00863.8313
Average4.03633.9870
Change1.82%6.96%
1 PGK to GHS stats

The performance of PGK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0981 and a 30 day low of 4.0086. This means the 30 day average was 4.0363. The change for PGK to GHS was 1.82.

The performance of PGK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0981 and a 90 day low of 3.8313. This means the 90 day average was 3.9870. The change for PGK to GHS was 6.96.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7951.4921.6220.93521.384
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0291.7921.9481.12325.678
1 USD0.9260.771184.0661.3811.5020.86619.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PGK4.09808 GHS
5 PGK20.49040 GHS
10 PGK40.98080 GHS
20 PGK81.96160 GHS
50 PGK204.90400 GHS
100 PGK409.80800 GHS
250 PGK1,024.52000 GHS
500 PGK2,049.04000 GHS
1000 PGK4,098.08000 GHS
2000 PGK8,196.16000 GHS
5000 PGK20,490.40000 GHS
10000 PGK40,980.80000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GHS0.24402 PGK
5 GHS1.22009 PGK
10 GHS2.44017 PGK
20 GHS4.88034 PGK
50 GHS12.20085 PGK
100 GHS24.40170 PGK
250 GHS61.00425 PGK
500 GHS122.00850 PGK
1000 GHS244.01700 PGK
2000 GHS488.03400 PGK
5000 GHS1,220.08500 PGK
10000 GHS2,440.17000 PGK