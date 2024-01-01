5 Ghanaian cedis to Papua New Guinean kinas

5 ghs
1.33 pgk

GH¢1.000 GHS = K0.2662 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GHS0.26620 PGK
5 GHS1.33101 PGK
10 GHS2.66201 PGK
20 GHS5.32402 PGK
50 GHS13.31005 PGK
100 GHS26.62010 PGK
250 GHS66.55025 PGK
500 GHS133.10050 PGK
1000 GHS266.20100 PGK
2000 GHS532.40200 PGK
5000 GHS1,331.00500 PGK
10000 GHS2,662.01000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PGK3.75657 GHS
5 PGK18.78285 GHS
10 PGK37.56570 GHS
20 PGK75.13140 GHS
50 PGK187.82850 GHS
100 PGK375.65700 GHS
250 PGK939.14250 GHS
500 PGK1,878.28500 GHS
1000 PGK3,756.57000 GHS
2000 PGK7,513.14000 GHS
5000 PGK18,782.85000 GHS
10000 PGK37,565.70000 GHS