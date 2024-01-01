10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert PEN to UAH at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₴10.92 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
PEN to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UAH
1 PEN to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.058711.0587
Low10.876110.7194
Average10.950910.9170
Change-0.02%-0.04%
1 PEN to UAH stats

The performance of PEN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0587 and a 30 day low of 10.8761. This means the 30 day average was 10.9509. The change for PEN to UAH was -0.02.

The performance of PEN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0587 and a 90 day low of 10.7194. This means the 90 day average was 10.9170. The change for PEN to UAH was -0.04.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PEN10.92280 UAH
5 PEN54.61400 UAH
10 PEN109.22800 UAH
20 PEN218.45600 UAH
50 PEN546.14000 UAH
100 PEN1,092.28000 UAH
250 PEN2,730.70000 UAH
500 PEN5,461.40000 UAH
1000 PEN10,922.80000 UAH
2000 PEN21,845.60000 UAH
5000 PEN54,614.00000 UAH
10000 PEN109,228.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UAH0.09155 PEN
5 UAH0.45776 PEN
10 UAH0.91551 PEN
20 UAH1.83102 PEN
50 UAH4.57756 PEN
100 UAH9.15512 PEN
250 UAH22.88780 PEN
500 UAH45.77560 PEN
1000 UAH91.55120 PEN
2000 UAH183.10240 PEN
5000 UAH457.75600 PEN
10000 UAH915.51200 PEN