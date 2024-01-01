10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Ukrainian hryvnias
Convert PEN to UAH at the real exchange rate
PEN to UAH conversion chart
1 PEN = 10.92280 UAH
0
|1 PEN to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.0587
|11.0587
|Low
|10.8761
|10.7194
|Average
|10.9509
|10.9170
|Change
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|View full history
1 PEN to UAH stats
The performance of PEN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0587 and a 30 day low of 10.8761. This means the 30 day average was 10.9509. The change for PEN to UAH was -0.02.
The performance of PEN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0587 and a 90 day low of 10.7194. This means the 90 day average was 10.9170. The change for PEN to UAH was -0.04.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 PEN
|10.92280 UAH
|5 PEN
|54.61400 UAH
|10 PEN
|109.22800 UAH
|20 PEN
|218.45600 UAH
|50 PEN
|546.14000 UAH
|100 PEN
|1,092.28000 UAH
|250 PEN
|2,730.70000 UAH
|500 PEN
|5,461.40000 UAH
|1000 PEN
|10,922.80000 UAH
|2000 PEN
|21,845.60000 UAH
|5000 PEN
|54,614.00000 UAH
|10000 PEN
|109,228.00000 UAH