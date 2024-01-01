500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Saudi riyals

Convert PEN to SAR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = SR1.000 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 PEN to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01191.0119
Low0.99610.9836
Average1.00271.0005
Change0.44%-0.19%
View full history

1 PEN to SAR stats

The performance of PEN to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0119 and a 30 day low of 0.9961. This means the 30 day average was 1.0027. The change for PEN to SAR was 0.44.

The performance of PEN to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0119 and a 90 day low of 0.9836. This means the 90 day average was 1.0005. The change for PEN to SAR was -0.19.

Track market ratesView PEN to SAR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.8261.4931.6240.93521.394
1 GBP1.19911.296108.9341.791.9481.12225.659
1 USD0.9260.772184.0711.3821.5030.86619.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Saudi Riyal
1 PEN1.00048 SAR
5 PEN5.00240 SAR
10 PEN10.00480 SAR
20 PEN20.00960 SAR
50 PEN50.02400 SAR
100 PEN100.04800 SAR
250 PEN250.12000 SAR
500 PEN500.24000 SAR
1000 PEN1,000.48000 SAR
2000 PEN2,000.96000 SAR
5000 PEN5,002.40000 SAR
10000 PEN10,004.80000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SAR0.99952 PEN
5 SAR4.99761 PEN
10 SAR9.99521 PEN
20 SAR19.99042 PEN
50 SAR49.97605 PEN
100 SAR99.95210 PEN
250 SAR249.88025 PEN
500 SAR499.76050 PEN
1000 SAR999.52100 PEN
2000 SAR1,999.04200 PEN
5000 SAR4,997.60500 PEN
10000 SAR9,995.21000 PEN