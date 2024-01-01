2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Japanese yen
Convert PEN to JPY at the real exchange rate
PEN to JPY conversion chart
1 PEN = 40.54110 JPY
0
|1 PEN to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|40.5437
|41.1852
|Low
|37.9530
|37.1923
|Average
|39.4324
|39.0060
|Change
|6.83%
|-1.30%
|View full history
1 PEN to JPY stats
The performance of PEN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.5437 and a 30 day low of 37.9530. This means the 30 day average was 39.4324. The change for PEN to JPY was 6.83.
The performance of PEN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.1852 and a 90 day low of 37.1923. This means the 90 day average was 39.0060. The change for PEN to JPY was -1.30.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Japanese Yen
|1 PEN
|40.54110 JPY
|5 PEN
|202.70550 JPY
|10 PEN
|405.41100 JPY
|20 PEN
|810.82200 JPY
|50 PEN
|2,027.05500 JPY
|100 PEN
|4,054.11000 JPY
|250 PEN
|10,135.27500 JPY
|500 PEN
|20,270.55000 JPY
|1000 PEN
|40,541.10000 JPY
|2000 PEN
|81,082.20000 JPY
|5000 PEN
|202,705.50000 JPY
|10000 PEN
|405,411.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|100 JPY
|2.46663 PEN
|1000 JPY
|24.66630 PEN
|1500 JPY
|36.99945 PEN
|2000 JPY
|49.33260 PEN
|3000 JPY
|73.99890 PEN
|5000 JPY
|123.33150 PEN
|5400 JPY
|133.19802 PEN
|10000 JPY
|246.66300 PEN
|15000 JPY
|369.99450 PEN
|20000 JPY
|493.32600 PEN
|25000 JPY
|616.65750 PEN
|30000 JPY
|739.98900 PEN