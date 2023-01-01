1500 Japanese yen to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert JPY to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
38.94 pen

1.00000 JPY = 0.02596 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7859470.9111.47941.333650.860957.11851.3288
1 GBP1.2723511.159131.882311.696871.09549.057221.6907
1 EUR1.097650.86271511.623861.463880.9450157.813621.45856
1 AUD0.675950.5312610.61581610.9014810.5819594.811750.898202

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
100 JPY2.59609 PEN
1000 JPY25.96090 PEN
1500 JPY38.94135 PEN
2000 JPY51.92180 PEN
3000 JPY77.88270 PEN
5000 JPY129.80450 PEN
5400 JPY140.18886 PEN
10000 JPY259.60900 PEN
15000 JPY389.41350 PEN
20000 JPY519.21800 PEN
25000 JPY649.02250 PEN
30000 JPY778.82700 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Japanese Yen
1 PEN38.51940 JPY
5 PEN192.59700 JPY
10 PEN385.19400 JPY
20 PEN770.38800 JPY
50 PEN1925.97000 JPY
100 PEN3851.94000 JPY
250 PEN9629.85000 JPY
500 PEN19259.70000 JPY
1000 PEN38519.40000 JPY
2000 PEN77038.80000 JPY
5000 PEN192597.00000 JPY
10000 PEN385194.00000 JPY