10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Japanese yen

Convert PEN to JPY at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ¥40.55 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
PEN to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 PEN to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.541141.1852
Low37.953037.1923
Average39.432339.0060
Change6.82%-1.31%
1 PEN to JPY stats

The performance of PEN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.5411 and a 30 day low of 37.9530. This means the 30 day average was 39.4323. The change for PEN to JPY was 6.82.

The performance of PEN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.1852 and a 90 day low of 37.1923. This means the 90 day average was 39.0060. The change for PEN to JPY was -1.31.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.832961.0890.80231.492291.622230.93557521.377
1 GBP1.2005411.2966109.0131.791581.947581.1231925.6643
1 USD0.925950.771248184.07621.381751.502070.8662519.7935
1 INR0.01101290.00917320.01189410.01643450.01786550.01030320.235423

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Japanese Yen
1 PEN40.54640 JPY
5 PEN202.73200 JPY
10 PEN405.46400 JPY
20 PEN810.92800 JPY
50 PEN2027.32000 JPY
100 PEN4054.64000 JPY
250 PEN10136.60000 JPY
500 PEN20273.20000 JPY
1000 PEN40546.40000 JPY
2000 PEN81092.80000 JPY
5000 PEN202732.00000 JPY
10000 PEN405464.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
100 JPY2.46631 PEN
1000 JPY24.66310 PEN
1500 JPY36.99465 PEN
2000 JPY49.32620 PEN
3000 JPY73.98930 PEN
5000 JPY123.31550 PEN
5400 JPY133.18074 PEN
10000 JPY246.63100 PEN
15000 JPY369.94650 PEN
20000 JPY493.26200 PEN
25000 JPY616.57750 PEN
30000 JPY739.89300 PEN