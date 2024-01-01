1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Haitian gourdes

Convert PEN to HTG at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = G35.00 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
PEN to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HTG
1 PEN to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.383035.3830
Low34.764634.4643
Average35.092835.0347
Change0.19%-0.15%
1 PEN to HTG stats

The performance of PEN to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.3830 and a 30 day low of 34.7646. This means the 30 day average was 35.0928. The change for PEN to HTG was 0.19.

The performance of PEN to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.3830 and a 90 day low of 34.4643. This means the 90 day average was 35.0347. The change for PEN to HTG was -0.15.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Haitian Gourde
1 PEN34.99950 HTG
5 PEN174.99750 HTG
10 PEN349.99500 HTG
20 PEN699.99000 HTG
50 PEN1,749.97500 HTG
100 PEN3,499.95000 HTG
250 PEN8,749.87500 HTG
500 PEN17,499.75000 HTG
1000 PEN34,999.50000 HTG
2000 PEN69,999.00000 HTG
5000 PEN174,997.50000 HTG
10000 PEN349,995.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 HTG0.02857 PEN
5 HTG0.14286 PEN
10 HTG0.28572 PEN
20 HTG0.57144 PEN
50 HTG1.42860 PEN
100 HTG2.85719 PEN
250 HTG7.14298 PEN
500 HTG14.28595 PEN
1000 HTG28.57190 PEN
2000 HTG57.14380 PEN
5000 HTG142.85950 PEN
10000 HTG285.71900 PEN