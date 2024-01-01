10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Croatian kunas

S/.1.000 PEN = kn1.870 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
PEN to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 PEN to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.89361.8936
Low1.86241.8400
Average1.87491.8715
Change0.34%-0.29%
1 PEN to HRK stats

The performance of PEN to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8936 and a 30 day low of 1.8624. This means the 30 day average was 1.8749. The change for PEN to HRK was 0.34.

The performance of PEN to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8936 and a 90 day low of 1.8400. This means the 90 day average was 1.8715. The change for PEN to HRK was -0.29.

1 EUR10.8331.0890.7921.4921.6210.93521.355
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0281.7921.9471.12325.644
1 USD0.9260.771184.0781.3821.5020.86619.776
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Croatian Kuna
1 PEN1.87037 HRK
5 PEN9.35185 HRK
10 PEN18.70370 HRK
20 PEN37.40740 HRK
50 PEN93.51850 HRK
100 PEN187.03700 HRK
250 PEN467.59250 HRK
500 PEN935.18500 HRK
1000 PEN1,870.37000 HRK
2000 PEN3,740.74000 HRK
5000 PEN9,351.85000 HRK
10000 PEN18,703.70000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 HRK0.53465 PEN
5 HRK2.67327 PEN
10 HRK5.34654 PEN
20 HRK10.69308 PEN
50 HRK26.73270 PEN
100 HRK53.46540 PEN
250 HRK133.66350 PEN
500 HRK267.32700 PEN
1000 HRK534.65400 PEN
2000 HRK1,069.30800 PEN
5000 HRK2,673.27000 PEN
10000 HRK5,346.54000 PEN