10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Ghanaian cedis

Convert PEN to GHS at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = GH¢4.283 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
PEN to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 PEN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.28334.2833
Low4.16993.9566
Average4.22724.1433
Change2.72%8.25%
1 PEN to GHS stats

The performance of PEN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2833 and a 30 day low of 4.1699. This means the 30 day average was 4.2272. The change for PEN to GHS was 2.72.

The performance of PEN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2833 and a 90 day low of 3.9566. This means the 90 day average was 4.1433. The change for PEN to GHS was 8.25.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PEN4.28325 GHS
5 PEN21.41625 GHS
10 PEN42.83250 GHS
20 PEN85.66500 GHS
50 PEN214.16250 GHS
100 PEN428.32500 GHS
250 PEN1,070.81250 GHS
500 PEN2,141.62500 GHS
1000 PEN4,283.25000 GHS
2000 PEN8,566.50000 GHS
5000 PEN21,416.25000 GHS
10000 PEN42,832.50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GHS0.23347 PEN
5 GHS1.16734 PEN
10 GHS2.33468 PEN
20 GHS4.66936 PEN
50 GHS11.67340 PEN
100 GHS23.34680 PEN
250 GHS58.36700 PEN
500 GHS116.73400 PEN
1000 GHS233.46800 PEN
2000 GHS466.93600 PEN
5000 GHS1,167.34000 PEN
10000 GHS2,334.68000 PEN