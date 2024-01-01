250 Ghanaian cedis to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GHS to PEN at the real exchange rate

250 ghs
65.79 pen

GH¢1.000 GHS = S/.0.2632 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1080.7881.3521.50283.49
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2630.5770.9911.161.154
1 EUR1.0741.466119.440.8461.4521.61289.635
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GHS0.26316 PEN
5 GHS1.31579 PEN
10 GHS2.63158 PEN
20 GHS5.26316 PEN
50 GHS13.15790 PEN
100 GHS26.31580 PEN
250 GHS65.78950 PEN
500 GHS131.57900 PEN
1000 GHS263.15800 PEN
2000 GHS526.31600 PEN
5000 GHS1,315.79000 PEN
10000 GHS2,631.58000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PEN3.80000 GHS
5 PEN19.00000 GHS
10 PEN38.00000 GHS
20 PEN76.00000 GHS
50 PEN190.00000 GHS
100 PEN380.00000 GHS
250 PEN950.00000 GHS
500 PEN1,900.00000 GHS
1000 PEN3,800.00000 GHS
2000 PEN7,600.00000 GHS
5000 PEN19,000.00000 GHS
10000 PEN38,000.00000 GHS