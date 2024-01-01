1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Danish kroner

Convert PEN to DKK at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = kr1.844 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
PEN to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 PEN to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.84421.8515
Low1.76921.7692
Average1.81481.8061
Change4.24%0.41%
1 PEN to DKK stats

The performance of PEN to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8442 and a 30 day low of 1.7692. This means the 30 day average was 1.8148. The change for PEN to DKK was 4.24.

The performance of PEN to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8515 and a 90 day low of 1.7692. This means the 90 day average was 1.8061. The change for PEN to DKK was 0.41.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Danish Krone
1 PEN1.84422 DKK
5 PEN9.22110 DKK
10 PEN18.44220 DKK
20 PEN36.88440 DKK
50 PEN92.21100 DKK
100 PEN184.42200 DKK
250 PEN461.05500 DKK
500 PEN922.11000 DKK
1000 PEN1,844.22000 DKK
2000 PEN3,688.44000 DKK
5000 PEN9,221.10000 DKK
10000 PEN18,442.20000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DKK0.54224 PEN
5 DKK2.71118 PEN
10 DKK5.42235 PEN
20 DKK10.84470 PEN
50 DKK27.11175 PEN
100 DKK54.22350 PEN
250 DKK135.55875 PEN
500 DKK271.11750 PEN
1000 DKK542.23500 PEN
2000 DKK1,084.47000 PEN
5000 DKK2,711.17500 PEN
10000 DKK5,422.35000 PEN