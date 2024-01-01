1 Danish krone to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert DKK to PEN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = S/.0.5433 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:45
DKK to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 DKK to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56520.5652
Low0.54330.5401
Average0.55170.5538
Change-3.37%-0.60%
1 DKK to PEN stats

The performance of DKK to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5652 and a 30 day low of 0.5433. This means the 30 day average was 0.5517. The change for DKK to PEN was -3.37.

The performance of DKK to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5652 and a 90 day low of 0.5401. This means the 90 day average was 0.5538. The change for DKK to PEN was -0.60.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DKK0.54327 PEN
5 DKK2.71635 PEN
10 DKK5.43270 PEN
20 DKK10.86540 PEN
50 DKK27.16350 PEN
100 DKK54.32700 PEN
250 DKK135.81750 PEN
500 DKK271.63500 PEN
1000 DKK543.27000 PEN
2000 DKK1,086.54000 PEN
5000 DKK2,716.35000 PEN
10000 DKK5,432.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Danish Krone
1 PEN1.84070 DKK
5 PEN9.20350 DKK
10 PEN18.40700 DKK
20 PEN36.81400 DKK
50 PEN92.03500 DKK
100 PEN184.07000 DKK
250 PEN460.17500 DKK
500 PEN920.35000 DKK
1000 PEN1,840.70000 DKK
2000 PEN3,681.40000 DKK
5000 PEN9,203.50000 DKK
10000 PEN18,407.00000 DKK