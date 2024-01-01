10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert PEN to CVE at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Esc27.32 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:18
PEN to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CVE
1 PEN to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.329227.4773
Low26.315226.2507
Average26.933126.8010
Change3.83%0.38%
1 PEN to CVE stats

The performance of PEN to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.3292 and a 30 day low of 26.3152. This means the 30 day average was 26.9331. The change for PEN to CVE was 3.83.

The performance of PEN to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.4773 and a 90 day low of 26.2507. This means the 90 day average was 26.8010. The change for PEN to CVE was 0.38.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PEN27.32340 CVE
5 PEN136.61700 CVE
10 PEN273.23400 CVE
20 PEN546.46800 CVE
50 PEN1,366.17000 CVE
100 PEN2,732.34000 CVE
250 PEN6,830.85000 CVE
500 PEN13,661.70000 CVE
1000 PEN27,323.40000 CVE
2000 PEN54,646.80000 CVE
5000 PEN136,617.00000 CVE
10000 PEN273,234.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CVE0.03660 PEN
5 CVE0.18299 PEN
10 CVE0.36599 PEN
20 CVE0.73197 PEN
50 CVE1.82993 PEN
100 CVE3.65987 PEN
250 CVE9.14968 PEN
500 CVE18.29935 PEN
1000 CVE36.59870 PEN
2000 CVE73.19740 PEN
5000 CVE182.99350 PEN
10000 CVE365.98700 PEN