5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert PEN to BTN at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Nu.22.40 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
PEN to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 PEN to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.607322.6073
Low22.187822.0045
Average22.410822.3544
Change0.95%0.13%
1 PEN to BTN stats

The performance of PEN to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.6073 and a 30 day low of 22.1878. This means the 30 day average was 22.4108. The change for PEN to BTN was 0.95.

The performance of PEN to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.6073 and a 90 day low of 22.0045. This means the 90 day average was 22.3544. The change for PEN to BTN was 0.13.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PEN22.39780 BTN
5 PEN111.98900 BTN
10 PEN223.97800 BTN
20 PEN447.95600 BTN
50 PEN1,119.89000 BTN
100 PEN2,239.78000 BTN
250 PEN5,599.45000 BTN
500 PEN11,198.90000 BTN
1000 PEN22,397.80000 BTN
2000 PEN44,795.60000 BTN
5000 PEN111,989.00000 BTN
10000 PEN223,978.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BTN0.04465 PEN
5 BTN0.22324 PEN
10 BTN0.44647 PEN
20 BTN0.89294 PEN
50 BTN2.23236 PEN
100 BTN4.46472 PEN
250 BTN11.16180 PEN
500 BTN22.32360 PEN
1000 BTN44.64720 PEN
2000 BTN89.29440 PEN
5000 BTN223.23600 PEN
10000 BTN446.47200 PEN