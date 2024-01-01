10 thousand Panamanian balboas to CFP francs

Convert PAB to XPF at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ₣110.4 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
PAB to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 PAB to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High110.4080110.5070
Low106.9190106.9190
Average108.4979108.5121
Change2.73%0.59%
1 PAB to XPF stats

The performance of PAB to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 110.4080 and a 30 day low of 106.9190. This means the 30 day average was 108.4979. The change for PAB to XPF was 2.73.

The performance of PAB to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 110.5070 and a 90 day low of 106.9190. This means the 90 day average was 108.5121. The change for PAB to XPF was 0.59.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / CFP Franc
1 PAB110.40800 XPF
5 PAB552.04000 XPF
10 PAB1,104.08000 XPF
20 PAB2,208.16000 XPF
50 PAB5,520.40000 XPF
100 PAB11,040.80000 XPF
250 PAB27,602.00000 XPF
500 PAB55,204.00000 XPF
1000 PAB110,408.00000 XPF
2000 PAB220,816.00000 XPF
5000 PAB552,040.00000 XPF
10000 PAB1,104,080.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Panamanian Balboa
1 XPF0.00906 PAB
5 XPF0.04529 PAB
10 XPF0.09057 PAB
20 XPF0.18115 PAB
50 XPF0.45287 PAB
100 XPF0.90573 PAB
250 XPF2.26433 PAB
500 XPF4.52866 PAB
1000 XPF9.05731 PAB
2000 XPF18.11462 PAB
5000 XPF45.28655 PAB
10000 XPF90.57310 PAB