1 thousand CFP francs to Panamanian balboas

Convert XPF to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
9.21 pab

1.00000 XPF = 0.00921 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
How to convert CFP francs to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Panamanian Balboa
1 XPF0.00921 PAB
5 XPF0.04603 PAB
10 XPF0.09206 PAB
20 XPF0.18412 PAB
50 XPF0.46029 PAB
100 XPF0.92058 PAB
250 XPF2.30145 PAB
500 XPF4.60290 PAB
1000 XPF9.20581 PAB
2000 XPF18.41162 PAB
5000 XPF46.02905 PAB
10000 XPF92.05810 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / CFP Franc
1 PAB108.62700 XPF
5 PAB543.13500 XPF
10 PAB1086.27000 XPF
20 PAB2172.54000 XPF
50 PAB5431.35000 XPF
100 PAB10862.70000 XPF
250 PAB27156.75000 XPF
500 PAB54313.50000 XPF
1000 PAB108627.00000 XPF
2000 PAB217254.00000 XPF
5000 PAB543135.00000 XPF
10000 PAB1086270.00000 XPF