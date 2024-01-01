2,000 Panamanian balboas to Jersey pounds

Convert PAB to JEP at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = £0.7735 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
PAB to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JEP
1 PAB to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77350.7885
Low0.74480.7448
Average0.76080.7656
Change3.86%-0.47%
1 PAB to JEP stats

The performance of PAB to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7735 and a 30 day low of 0.7448. This means the 30 day average was 0.7608. The change for PAB to JEP was 3.86.

The performance of PAB to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7885 and a 90 day low of 0.7448. This means the 90 day average was 0.7656. The change for PAB to JEP was -0.47.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Jersey pound
1 PAB0.77349 JEP
5 PAB3.86743 JEP
10 PAB7.73485 JEP
20 PAB15.46970 JEP
50 PAB38.67425 JEP
100 PAB77.34850 JEP
250 PAB193.37125 JEP
500 PAB386.74250 JEP
1000 PAB773.48500 JEP
2000 PAB1,546.97000 JEP
5000 PAB3,867.42500 JEP
10000 PAB7,734.85000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 JEP1.29285 PAB
5 JEP6.46425 PAB
10 JEP12.92850 PAB
20 JEP25.85700 PAB
50 JEP64.64250 PAB
100 JEP129.28500 PAB
250 JEP323.21250 PAB
500 JEP646.42500 PAB
1000 JEP1,292.85000 PAB
2000 JEP2,585.70000 PAB
5000 JEP6,464.25000 PAB
10000 JEP12,928.50000 PAB