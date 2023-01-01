1 Jersey pound to Panamanian balboas

Convert JEP to PAB at the real exchange rate

1 jep
1.27 pab

1.00000 JEP = 1.27035 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861421.094391.04991.464671.625880.947818.7288
1 GBP1.1608711.27035105.6981.70031.887451.1002821.7419
1 USD0.913850.787185183.20381.338451.485770.8661517.1149
1 INR0.0109830.009460920.012018710.01608640.0178570.010410.205699

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 JEP1.27035 PAB
5 JEP6.35175 PAB
10 JEP12.70350 PAB
20 JEP25.40700 PAB
50 JEP63.51750 PAB
100 JEP127.03500 PAB
250 JEP317.58750 PAB
500 JEP635.17500 PAB
1000 JEP1270.35000 PAB
2000 JEP2540.70000 PAB
5000 JEP6351.75000 PAB
10000 JEP12703.50000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Jersey pound
1 PAB0.78719 JEP
5 PAB3.93593 JEP
10 PAB7.87185 JEP
20 PAB15.74370 JEP
50 PAB39.35925 JEP
100 PAB78.71850 JEP
250 PAB196.79625 JEP
500 PAB393.59250 JEP
1000 PAB787.18500 JEP
2000 PAB1574.37000 JEP
5000 PAB3935.92500 JEP
10000 PAB7871.85000 JEP