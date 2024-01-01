500 Panamanian balboas to Hungarian forints
Convert PAB to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PAB to HUF conversion chart
1 PAB = 373.49400 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PAB to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|373.4940
|373.4940
|Low
|352.5250
|351.6660
|Average
|364.2163
|359.7888
|Change
|5.95%
|3.70%
|View full history
1 PAB to HUF stats
The performance of PAB to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 373.4940 and a 30 day low of 352.5250. This means the 30 day average was 364.2163. The change for PAB to HUF was 5.95.
The performance of PAB to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 373.4940 and a 90 day low of 351.6660. This means the 90 day average was 359.7888. The change for PAB to HUF was 3.70.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Hungarian Forint
|1 PAB
|373.49400 HUF
|5 PAB
|1,867.47000 HUF
|10 PAB
|3,734.94000 HUF
|20 PAB
|7,469.88000 HUF
|50 PAB
|18,674.70000 HUF
|100 PAB
|37,349.40000 HUF
|250 PAB
|93,373.50000 HUF
|500 PAB
|186,747.00000 HUF
|1000 PAB
|373,494.00000 HUF
|2000 PAB
|746,988.00000 HUF
|5000 PAB
|1,867,470.00000 HUF
|10000 PAB
|3,734,940.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Panamanian Balboa
|2000 HUF
|5.35484 PAB
|5000 HUF
|13.38710 PAB
|10000 HUF
|26.77420 PAB
|15000 HUF
|40.16130 PAB
|20000 HUF
|53.54840 PAB
|30000 HUF
|80.32260 PAB
|40000 HUF
|107.09680 PAB
|50000 HUF
|133.87100 PAB
|60000 HUF
|160.64520 PAB
|100000 HUF
|267.74200 PAB
|150000 HUF
|401.61300 PAB
|200000 HUF
|535.48400 PAB