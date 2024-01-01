Convert PAB to HUF at the real exchange rate
500 Panamanian balboas to Hungarian forints
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Hungarian Forint
|1 PAB
|364,10600 HUF
|5 PAB
|1.820,53000 HUF
|10 PAB
|3.641,06000 HUF
|20 PAB
|7.282,12000 HUF
|50 PAB
|18.205,30000 HUF
|100 PAB
|36.410,60000 HUF
|250 PAB
|91.026,50000 HUF
|500 PAB
|182.053,00000 HUF
|1000 PAB
|364.106,00000 HUF
|2000 PAB
|728.212,00000 HUF
|5000 PAB
|1.820.530,00000 HUF
|10000 PAB
|3.641.060,00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Panamanian Balboa
|2000 HUF
|5,49290 PAB
|5000 HUF
|13,73225 PAB
|10000 HUF
|27,46450 PAB
|15000 HUF
|41,19675 PAB
|20000 HUF
|54,92900 PAB
|30000 HUF
|82,39350 PAB
|40000 HUF
|109,85800 PAB
|50000 HUF
|137,32250 PAB
|60000 HUF
|164,78700 PAB
|100000 HUF
|274,64500 PAB
|150000 HUF
|411,96750 PAB
|200000 HUF
|549,29000 PAB