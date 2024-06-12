Panamanian balboa to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Hungarian forints is currently 364,003 today, reflecting a -1.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 1.259% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 368,335 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 356,974 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.