100 Panamanian balboas to Hungarian forints

Convert PAB to HUF at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = Ft373.5 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
PAB to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 PAB to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High373.5140373.5140
Low352.5250351.6660
Average364.2169359.7890
Change5.95%3.71%
1 PAB to HUF stats

The performance of PAB to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 373.5140 and a 30 day low of 352.5250. This means the 30 day average was 364.2169. The change for PAB to HUF was 5.95.

The performance of PAB to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 373.5140 and a 90 day low of 351.6660. This means the 90 day average was 359.7890. The change for PAB to HUF was 3.71.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.07990.7221.4921.6240.93521.393
1 GBP1.19811.293108.6781.7871.9461.1225.628
1 USD0.9270.774184.0681.3821.5050.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Hungarian Forint
1 PAB373.51400 HUF
5 PAB1,867.57000 HUF
10 PAB3,735.14000 HUF
20 PAB7,470.28000 HUF
50 PAB18,675.70000 HUF
100 PAB37,351.40000 HUF
250 PAB93,378.50000 HUF
500 PAB186,757.00000 HUF
1000 PAB373,514.00000 HUF
2000 PAB747,028.00000 HUF
5000 PAB1,867,570.00000 HUF
10000 PAB3,735,140.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Panamanian Balboa
2000 HUF5.35456 PAB
5000 HUF13.38640 PAB
10000 HUF26.77280 PAB
15000 HUF40.15920 PAB
20000 HUF53.54560 PAB
30000 HUF80.31840 PAB
40000 HUF107.09120 PAB
50000 HUF133.86400 PAB
60000 HUF160.63680 PAB
100000 HUF267.72800 PAB
150000 HUF401.59200 PAB
200000 HUF535.45600 PAB