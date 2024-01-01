1 Panamanian balboa to Georgian laris

Convert PAB to GEL at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ₾2.730 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
PAB to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GEL
1 PAB to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.74792.7479
Low2.71682.6849
Average2.72852.7100
Change0.19%0.67%
1 PAB to GEL stats

The performance of PAB to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7479 and a 30 day low of 2.7168. This means the 30 day average was 2.7285. The change for PAB to GEL was 0.19.

The performance of PAB to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7479 and a 90 day low of 2.6849. This means the 90 day average was 2.7100. The change for PAB to GEL was 0.67.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.07990.7241.4921.6240.93421.394
1 GBP1.19811.293108.691.7871.9461.1225.63
1 USD0.9270.773184.071.3821.5050.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Georgian Lari
1 PAB2.73000 GEL
5 PAB13.65000 GEL
10 PAB27.30000 GEL
20 PAB54.60000 GEL
50 PAB136.50000 GEL
100 PAB273.00000 GEL
250 PAB682.50000 GEL
500 PAB1,365.00000 GEL
1000 PAB2,730.00000 GEL
2000 PAB5,460.00000 GEL
5000 PAB13,650.00000 GEL
10000 PAB27,300.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Panamanian Balboa
1 GEL0.36630 PAB
5 GEL1.83150 PAB
10 GEL3.66300 PAB
20 GEL7.32600 PAB
50 GEL18.31500 PAB
100 GEL36.63000 PAB
250 GEL91.57500 PAB
500 GEL183.15000 PAB
1000 GEL366.30000 PAB
2000 GEL732.60000 PAB
5000 GEL1,831.50000 PAB
10000 GEL3,663.00000 PAB