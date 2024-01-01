2,000 Panamanian balboas to Czech korunas
Convert PAB to CZK at the real exchange rate
PAB to CZK conversion chart
1 PAB = 23.41320 CZK
0
|1 PAB to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|23.4149
|23.4974
|Low
|22.4128
|22.3776
|Average
|23.0142
|22.8787
|Change
|4.47%
|0.27%
|View full history
1 PAB to CZK stats
The performance of PAB to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.4149 and a 30 day low of 22.4128. This means the 30 day average was 23.0142. The change for PAB to CZK was 4.47.
The performance of PAB to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.4974 and a 90 day low of 22.3776. This means the 90 day average was 22.8787. The change for PAB to CZK was 0.27.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 PAB
|23.41320 CZK
|5 PAB
|117.06600 CZK
|10 PAB
|234.13200 CZK
|20 PAB
|468.26400 CZK
|50 PAB
|1,170.66000 CZK
|100 PAB
|2,341.32000 CZK
|250 PAB
|5,853.30000 CZK
|500 PAB
|11,706.60000 CZK
|1000 PAB
|23,413.20000 CZK
|2000 PAB
|46,826.40000 CZK
|5000 PAB
|117,066.00000 CZK
|10000 PAB
|234,132.00000 CZK