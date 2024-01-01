Convert MGA to USD at the real exchange rate

10 Malagasy ariaries to US dollars

10 mga
0.00 usd

Ar1.000 MGA = $0.0002238 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2741.496
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.7491.45119.5611.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.381.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1821.897

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / US Dollar
1 MGA0.00022 USD
5 MGA0.00112 USD
10 MGA0.00224 USD
20 MGA0.00448 USD
50 MGA0.01119 USD
100 MGA0.02238 USD
250 MGA0.05595 USD
500 MGA0.11190 USD
1000 MGA0.22380 USD
2000 MGA0.44760 USD
5000 MGA1.11899 USD
10000 MGA2.23798 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 USD4,468.32000 MGA
5 USD22,341.60000 MGA
10 USD44,683.20000 MGA
20 USD89,366.40000 MGA
50 USD223,416.00000 MGA
100 USD446,832.00000 MGA
250 USD1,117,080.00000 MGA
500 USD2,234,160.00000 MGA
1000 USD4,468,320.00000 MGA
2000 USD8,936,640.00000 MGA
5000 USD22,341,600.00000 MGA
10000 USD44,683,200.00000 MGA