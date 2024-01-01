Convert MGA to RON at the real exchange rate

50 Malagasy ariaries to Romanian leus

50 mga
0.05 ron

Ar1.000 MGA = L0.001040 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2261.496
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.7491.45119.511.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1960.99213.3421.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1211.898

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Romanian Leu
1 MGA0.00104 RON
5 MGA0.00520 RON
10 MGA0.01040 RON
20 MGA0.02081 RON
50 MGA0.05202 RON
100 MGA0.10404 RON
250 MGA0.26009 RON
500 MGA0.52018 RON
1000 MGA1.04035 RON
2000 MGA2.08070 RON
5000 MGA5.20175 RON
10000 MGA10.40350 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Malagasy Ariary
1 RON961.21100 MGA
5 RON4,806.05500 MGA
10 RON9,612.11000 MGA
20 RON19,224.22000 MGA
50 RON48,060.55000 MGA
100 RON96,121.10000 MGA
250 RON240,302.75000 MGA
500 RON480,605.50000 MGA
1000 RON961,211.00000 MGA
2000 RON1,922,422.00000 MGA
5000 RON4,806,055.00000 MGA
10000 RON9,612,110.00000 MGA