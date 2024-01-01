Convert MGA to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 Malagasy ariary to Japanese yen

1 mga
0 jpy

Ar1.000 MGA = ¥0.03576 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2231.497
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5171.603
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3431.096
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1191.899

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Japanese Yen
1 MGA0.03576 JPY
5 MGA0.17878 JPY
10 MGA0.35756 JPY
20 MGA0.71512 JPY
50 MGA1.78781 JPY
100 MGA3.57562 JPY
250 MGA8.93905 JPY
500 MGA17.87810 JPY
1000 MGA35.75620 JPY
2000 MGA71.51240 JPY
5000 MGA178.78100 JPY
10000 MGA357.56200 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Malagasy Ariary
100 JPY2,796.72000 MGA
1000 JPY27,967.20000 MGA
1500 JPY41,950.80000 MGA
2000 JPY55,934.40000 MGA
3000 JPY83,901.60000 MGA
5000 JPY139,836.00000 MGA
5400 JPY151,022.88000 MGA
10000 JPY279,672.00000 MGA
15000 JPY419,508.00000 MGA
20000 JPY559,344.00000 MGA
25000 JPY699,180.00000 MGA
30000 JPY839,016.00000 MGA