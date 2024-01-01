Convert MDL to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 Moldovan leus to Norwegian kroner

10 mdl
5.96 nok

L1.000 MDL = kr0.5960 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:45
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Norwegian Krone
1 MDL0.59595 NOK
5 MDL2.97976 NOK
10 MDL5.95953 NOK
20 MDL11.91906 NOK
50 MDL29.79765 NOK
100 MDL59.59530 NOK
250 MDL148.98825 NOK
500 MDL297.97650 NOK
1000 MDL595.95300 NOK
2000 MDL1,191.90600 NOK
5000 MDL2,979.76500 NOK
10000 MDL5,959.53000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 NOK1.67798 MDL
5 NOK8.38990 MDL
10 NOK16.77980 MDL
20 NOK33.55960 MDL
50 NOK83.89900 MDL
100 NOK167.79800 MDL
250 NOK419.49500 MDL
500 NOK838.99000 MDL
1000 NOK1,677.98000 MDL
2000 NOK3,355.96000 MDL
5000 NOK8,389.90000 MDL
10000 NOK16,779.80000 MDL